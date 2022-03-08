After fatal wildfire in Reno, Harvey counties, Gov. orders agencies to help

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a devastating and fatal fire in Reno and Harvey counties over the weekend, the Governor has ordered state agencies to aid Kansans in recovery.

After touring the area on Tuesday, March 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered Executive Branch agencies to help Kansans impacted by wildfires in Reno and Harvey counties on Saturday.

In response, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Department of Health and Environment will waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates and vehicle registrations for those impacted by the fires.

Kelly said the Kansas Department of Agriculture will also continue to support the Kansas Wildfire Resource website, which provides information on U.S. Department of Agriculture programs designed to offset losses sustained to fencing, hay and livestock.

“These fires have placed an immense financial burden and have taken a significant emotional toll on those who were impacted in Reno and Harvey Counties,” Kelly said. “We want to ensure that we are not adding to the stress these Kansans are facing right now. My directives will help speed the recovery process by allowing those wildfire victims to replace their important documents quickly and begin the rebuilding process.”

Kelly said she directed KDOR’s Division of Vehicles to enact the following:

Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations;

Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards;

Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

Meanwhile, Kelly said KDHE’s Division of Health will:

Waive fees for a one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates;

Waive fees for a one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates.

Lastly, Kelly said KDHE’s Division of Environment will:

Work with County Emergency Managers to process and expedite approvals for Disposal Without Permits for damaged/destroyed structures, debris, and livestock;

Waive the state’s tonnage fees at landfills for any disaster debris that are hauled to a landfill for disposal;

Make district staff available to help with disposal site locations and approvals;

Provide locations for composting if preferred alternative to landfilling.

In addition, Kelly said KDOR Secretary Mark Burghart has waived fees typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans affected by the fires. Those requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, Kansas Department of Revenue’s records custodian, by email at Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

For more information about recovery resources, click HERE.

