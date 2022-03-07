Advertisement

Week of free shredding events kicks off in Manhattan

The Attorney General’s Office is hosting free shred events throughout the week.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan were able to safely dispose of various personal documents today.

It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and the Attorney General’s Office is hosting free shred events throughout the week. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says it’s always important to guard your personal information.

“It’s a great service for Kansans, and again it’s really critical for consumer protection to guard your personal information each and every day, not just during National Consumer Protection Week,” Schmidt said.

Monday, March 7
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.ManhattanCiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
4 – 6 p.m.SalinaTony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
Tuesday, March 8
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.NewtonChisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.
4 – 6 p.m.EmporiaBowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
Wednesday, March 9
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Dodge CityCivic Center, 2110 1st Ave.
Thursday, March 10
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.HaysSternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
4 – 6 p.m.HutchinsonKansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
Friday, March 11
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.LawrenceRock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
4 – 6 p.m.LeavenworthHaymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
Saturday, March 12
9 a.m. – NoonTopekaJudicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

