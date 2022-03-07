Week of free shredding events kicks off in Manhattan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan were able to safely dispose of various personal documents today.
It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and the Attorney General’s Office is hosting free shred events throughout the week. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says it’s always important to guard your personal information.
“It’s a great service for Kansans, and again it’s really critical for consumer protection to guard your personal information each and every day, not just during National Consumer Protection Week,” Schmidt said.
|Monday, March 7
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Manhattan
|CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
|4 – 6 p.m.
|Salina
|Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
|Tuesday, March 8
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Newton
|Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.
|4 – 6 p.m.
|Emporia
|Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
|Wednesday, March 9
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Dodge City
|Civic Center, 2110 1st Ave.
|Thursday, March 10
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Hays
|Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
|4 – 6 p.m.
|Hutchinson
|Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
|Friday, March 11
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Lawrence
|Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
|4 – 6 p.m.
|Leavenworth
|Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
|Saturday, March 12
|9 a.m. – Noon
|Topeka
|Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.
