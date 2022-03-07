Week of free shredding events kicks off in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan were able to safely dispose of various personal documents today.

It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and the Attorney General’s Office is hosting free shred events throughout the week. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says it’s always important to guard your personal information.

“It’s a great service for Kansans, and again it’s really critical for consumer protection to guard your personal information each and every day, not just during National Consumer Protection Week,” Schmidt said.

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Manhattan CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr. 4 – 6 p.m. Salina Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway Tuesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Newton Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St. 4 – 6 p.m. Emporia Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road Wednesday, March 9 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dodge City Civic Center, 2110 1st Ave. Thursday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr. 4 – 6 p.m. Hutchinson Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St. Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lawrence Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln. 4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St. Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

