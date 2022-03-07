Advertisement

WATCH: Tanks burn after lightning strike in Galva

Tank fire in Galva, Kan.
Tank fire in Galva, Kan.(Cassie Rierson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News viewer Cassie Rierson submitted a video of tanks burning Sunday afternoon in Galva, Kan.

McPherson County dispatch said the fire started when oil rig wells were struck by lightning at around 1:40 p.m. Crews were on the scene for several hours before the fire was under control.

Crews engaged in suppression operations in Galva. Cooling a tank battery. A lightning strike was the cause of the incident. Stay out of the area.

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

There were no injuries and no reports of any other damage to property or power outages.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Latest News

Time lapse of a thunderstorm moving over northwest Topeka
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Preparedness
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Geary Co. Schools drop masks for non-Fort Riley schools