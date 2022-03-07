WATCH: Tanks burn after lightning strike in Galva

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News viewer Cassie Rierson submitted a video of tanks burning Sunday afternoon in Galva, Kan.

McPherson County dispatch said the fire started when oil rig wells were struck by lightning at around 1:40 p.m. Crews were on the scene for several hours before the fire was under control.

Crews engaged in suppression operations in Galva. Cooling a tank battery. A lightning strike was the cause of the incident. Stay out of the area. Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

There were no injuries and no reports of any other damage to property or power outages.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.