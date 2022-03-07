Washburn’s Mazachek picked to lead Midwestern State Univ.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer will become the next President of Midwestern State University in Texas.

Midwestern State University announced Monday that Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek is the sole finalist for the job.

Mazachek was unanimously approved by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents on Monday, March 7th.

Mazachek will have spent 30 years at Washburn University and plans to finish her role through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“This is truly an exceptional opportunity, and it is an honor to be selected as the sole finalist for the presidency of Midwestern State University,” Mazachek said. “MSU Texas is a storied institution with a tremendous reputation as a leading liberal arts university — not only in Texas, but nationally. My family and I are thrilled about the opportunity to join the Mustangs family and Wichita Falls community, and I look forward to working closely with the accomplished scholars and distinguished faculty, staff and alumni at MSU Texas. We have a great future ahead of us.”

Mazachek will officially be appointed to MSU president following a 21-day waiting period, as per Texas law.

