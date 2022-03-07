Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn is heading to the Big Dance. The Ichabods were named a seventh-seed in the Division-II Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Central Region.

The Bods will play Minnesota Duluth (25-5) in the opening round of the Tourney.

This marks back-to-back seasons the Ichabods have been selected to the Big Dance. Even more, Washburn has made it to the NCAA Tournament four out of the past five years.

Washburn (21-10) made it all the way to the MIAA Conference Championship game where they fell short against Northwest Missouri.

Here’s a look at the Central Region seeding:

No. 1 Augustana (24-3)

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (25-5)

No. 3 Northwest Missouri State (28-5)

No. 4 Upper Iowa (25-5)

No. 5 Central Oklahoma (24-6)

6. MSU Moorhead (19-11)

7. Washburn (21-10)

8. Southwestern Oklahoma (14-16)

