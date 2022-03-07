Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn is heading to the Big Dance. The Ichabods were named a seventh-seed in the Division-II Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Central Region.
The Bods will play Minnesota Duluth (25-5) in the opening round of the Tourney.
This marks back-to-back seasons the Ichabods have been selected to the Big Dance. Even more, Washburn has made it to the NCAA Tournament four out of the past five years.
Washburn (21-10) made it all the way to the MIAA Conference Championship game where they fell short against Northwest Missouri.
Here’s a look at the Central Region seeding:
No. 1 Augustana (24-3)
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (25-5)
No. 3 Northwest Missouri State (28-5)
No. 4 Upper Iowa (25-5)
No. 5 Central Oklahoma (24-6)
6. MSU Moorhead (19-11)
7. Washburn (21-10)
8. Southwestern Oklahoma (14-16)
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.