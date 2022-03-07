Advertisement

USD 501 delays classes 2 hours Monday

USD 501 delays classes 2 hours Monday
USD 501 delays classes 2 hours Monday(501 Facebook)
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be starting classes a little later than usual Monday due to the weather.

The district said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the delayed start time is due to the freezing conditions.

The district says the additional two hours will give time for streets to be treated before cars and buses are traveling on the roads Monday morning.

They say that transportation will pick up students 2 hours from their normal bus time.

Elementary will begin at 10:40

Middle will begin at 9:50

High School will begin 9:55

The district says it will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the morning Monday and if conditions become worse, they may adjust the inclement weather plans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home
Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
UPDATE: Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead

Latest News

Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, two friends are watching closely.
Ukraine and Russia conflict doesn’t stop the friendship between two who are from both countries
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Washburn's men's basketball team was named a seventh-seed in the Central Region of the D-II...
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament