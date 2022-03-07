USD 501 delays classes 2 hours Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be starting classes a little later than usual Monday due to the weather.

The district said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the delayed start time is due to the freezing conditions.

The district says the additional two hours will give time for streets to be treated before cars and buses are traveling on the roads Monday morning.

They say that transportation will pick up students 2 hours from their normal bus time.

Elementary will begin at 10:40

Middle will begin at 9:50

High School will begin 9:55

The district says it will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the morning Monday and if conditions become worse, they may adjust the inclement weather plans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.