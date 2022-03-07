Ukraine and Russia conflict doesn’t stop the friendship between two who are from both countries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, two friends are watching closely.

One is from Ukraine, the other from Russia and both of their families remain in jeopardy!

Daria and Lyuda say, in their friendship they don’t see war, they still see unity.

“Its just starting to get worse right now over there,” said Lyuda.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to impact many families, including Lyuda’s.

“There’s a possibility that i could will never go back, i dont know” said Lyuda.

Lyuda last traveled to her home in Ukraine last year, “my whole day involves checking the news many times per day, talking to my friends, checking on my parents,” she said. “I download the application that notifies me about the air strike so I can check on them right after that happens and pretty much try to live normal life but it’s not going as it used to be.”

Lyuda has kept in touch with her family as they feel the impact of air strike warnings and explosions.

“They’re handling it better than I do, obviously we make multiple phone calls but their always keeping their spirits up,” said Lyuda. But Lyuda says the conflict doesn’t impact her friendships with those who are from Russia - like Daria.

“Nobody can say that putting peoples lives on the line is okay,” said Daria.

Both Daria and Lyuda agree the conflict is not easy to watch. “I think we all couldn’t believe that it could happen because it was just so harsh and so unexpected and it developed so quickly,” Lyuda said.

“So many Russian people and Ukrainian people they have family members and families in the both countries,” Daria said. “We have a similarity because, we came from basically, the same mentality and it’s really nice to have somebody who understands that you know like your past so far in the other part of the world, so of course we like to hang out together and we have kids of who love each other.”

Daria says the conflict is changing the way her family in Russia are living. “A lot of people are leaving Russia right now. First thing that comes to my mind, I was planning to go visit my family in summer and I have no idea if I will able to do that and of course I’m scared,” she said.

Daria he says Russians can face consequences if they express support for Ukraine, “You have to pack all your life in a very short period of time and try to leave as well - if you do not agree with what’s going on.”

Both say their friendship helps them through this time, “We have blood connections, its like coming from the same country that’s why a lot of Russian people taking it so personally because it is like it’s going on in your own country” Daria said.

Lyuda has lived in Topeka for 16 years. Daria has lived in Topeka since 2015, and the last time she visited Russia was 2018.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.