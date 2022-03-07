Topeka Police, Riley Co. implements accident reporting Sunday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and Riley County are now under walk-in accident reporting starting Sunday evening.

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka on Sunday evening.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

-Injury, possible injury, or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD reminds drivers that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet, or snow.

Riley County Police Department says it’s implementing the Emergency Accident Reporting Phase (EARP) on Sunday.

RCPD says Crashes must be reported within 48 hours. To report a crash after the EARP period is lifted, you need to come to the Riley County Police Department located at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. All parties involved will need to be present when reporting the crash:

No injuries to any parties involved

No hit-and-run

No DUI or suspected alcohol/drug-related crimes

Insurance and contact information is exchanged between responsible parties

Property damage is over $1,000 (If it is under $1,000, you do not need to report it to police).

If there are injuries, a hit-and-run, or DUI, then you should call police immediately to report the crash.

Please check kandrive.org before driving, the road conditions are deteriorating quickly.

