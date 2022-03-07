Advertisement

Topeka gas prices approaching $4-a-gallon mark

Unleaded gas on Monday morning was selling for $3.89 a gallon at the Dillons station at S.W....
Unleaded gas on Monday morning was selling for $3.89 a gallon at the Dillons station at S.W. 21st and Fairlawn in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, gas prices have eclipsed the $4-a-gallon average in the United States.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Monday was $4.06. That’s up six cents from Sunday, 45 cents from a week ago and 62 cents from a month ago.

It’s also $1.30 more than a year ago.

Kansas prices are lower than the national average, which typically is the case.

AAA says Monday’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $3.67 per gallon, 39 cents lower than the national average.

However, many stations in Topeka were selling gas for $3.89 per gallon on Monday. Some on the city’s west side were selling gas for $3.91 per gallon on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Latest News

Time lapse of a thunderstorm moving over northwest Topeka
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Preparedness
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Geary Co. Schools drop masks for non-Fort Riley schools