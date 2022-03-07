Topeka gas prices approaching $4-a-gallon mark

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, gas prices have eclipsed the $4-a-gallon average in the United States.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Monday was $4.06. That’s up six cents from Sunday, 45 cents from a week ago and 62 cents from a month ago.

It’s also $1.30 more than a year ago.

Kansas prices are lower than the national average, which typically is the case.

AAA says Monday’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $3.67 per gallon, 39 cents lower than the national average.

However, many stations in Topeka were selling gas for $3.89 per gallon on Monday. Some on the city’s west side were selling gas for $3.91 per gallon on Monday morning.

