Three taken to hospital Monday morning after crash on I-470 off-ramp in southwest Topeka

Three people were taken to a local hospital Monday morning following a rear-end collision that occurred along an icy off-ramp leading from westbound S.W. Interstate 470 to Fairlawn Road in southwest Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were transported to a local hospital following a crash Monday morning in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. along the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 470 to S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Topeka police said at the scene that three separate crashes occurred at that location as cars were hitting icy spots on the roadway.

In one crash, police said, a brown car that had been traveling west on I-470 went off the off-ramp leading to Fairlawn. That crash occurred about midway down the ramp, as the car went off the roadway to the right -- or north -- side.

A short time later, a family member came to the aid of the person who had been driving the brown car. The family member and the driver of the brown car were inside a Jeep Cherokee port utility vehicle waiting for a tow truck.

As they waited, the Jeep was rear-ended by a red Dodge Dakota Sport pickup truck as it was traveling on the off-ramp leading from westbound I-470 to Fairlawn.

Both occupants of the Jeep and the driver of the Dodge Dakota pickup truck were taken to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred around the same time near the bottom of the exit ramp from westbound I-470, just east of Fairlawn Road. A car and a Dodge Ram pickup truck were reported to have collided in that incident.

No injuries were reported in the collision between the car and Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Westbound traffic was allowed to proceed along the off-ramp leading from I-470 to Fairlawn Road.

The exit ramp leading from westbound I-470 to Fairlawn Road proceeds down a long hill.

Around 9 a.m., road crews could be seen applying a treatment from a large truck onto the exit ramp where the crashes had occurred.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

