SUV flips onto top after hitting slick spot Monday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle flipped onto its top after hitting a slick spot and entering a ditch Monday morning just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of N.W. Rochester Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle was northbound on Rochester when it hit an icy patch on the two-lane street.

The driver then lost control of the SUV, which entered the right -- or east ditch -- and came to rest on its top with its front end facing northwest.

No injuries were reported and a wrecker was called to move the Chevrolet out of the ditch.

