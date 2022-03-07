Standifer named Topeka Fire’s Deputy Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department’s new Deputy Chief is a 25-year veteran of the agency.

Chief Randy Phillips promoted Anthony Standifer as his second in command Monday morning. According to a release from Topeka Fire the appointment was “effective immediately.”

Standifer has been with TFD since 1997. According to TFD he also just retired from the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing’s Fire Department where he served as Chief Master Sergeant.

Fire officials say Standifer was promoted to Battalion Chief last year.

“I’m excited to work with Tony as part of the management team,” said Fire Chief Randy Phillips. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and ability to the table that will be a benefit to the department moving forward.”

“It is an honor being chosen as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Topeka Fire Department,” said Deputy Chief Standifer. “I have spent the majority of my life preparing for this opportunity to provide for not only the personnel in the department, but for the citizens of Topeka. As we begin this journey of new leadership in the Fire Department, I know that we will only improve on an already outstanding organization. This department has some of the best people in it and I am extremely proud to serve them in this capacity. Our personnel do amazing things that most people couldn’t imagine and by providing them the tools to be successful, we are providing the best possible service for the citizens of Topeka.”

Randy Phillips was named Topeka Fire Chief on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, taking over for Craig Duke.

