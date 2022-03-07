Advertisement

Slick roads contribute to Monday morning crashes in Topeka area

More icy conditions possible later in the week in the Topeka vicinity
Slick roads contributed to several slide-offs and crashes Monday morning in the Topeka area.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just when you think winter’s about over, the Topeka area gets more snow.

That was certainly the case on Sunday afternoon and evening, when sleet and snow fell in the capital city, resulting in some slick roadways in the Topeka area.

Crews were out treating streets overnight and into Monday morning in the Topeka vicinity.

Many of the major thoroughfares, such as the area near S.W. 11th and Wanamaker, appeared to be in good shape on Monday morning.

However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some slick spots around the area. A few slide-offs and crashes were reported early Monday in the Topeka area, but none resulted in reports of serious injuries,

Because of the potential for some slick spots, Topeka Unified School District 501 delayed the start of classes for two hours on Monday morning to allow for the roads to improve just a little bit for safe passage not only for buses but also for other people bringing their children to school.

Much of the snow was expected to melt by later in the day on Monday as the sun was expected to come out.

However, more snow is expected later in the week, bringing the possibility of another round of icy and slick conditions in the Topeka area.

