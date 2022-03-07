Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department to apply for $1.2 million in grants

Live at Five
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is one step closer to getting state funding for its programs.

County Commissioners Monday approved for the agency to apply to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) aid to local grants for next fiscal year.

The eight grants total more than one point two million dollars.

The grants cover programs at the health department including child care licensing, chronic disease risk reduction, SCHD’s child immunization program, maternal and child health, family planning, local preparedness for emergencies and a state formula grant which may be used for purposes they see fit.

SCHD received just over one million dollars in their aid to local grants request last fiscal year.

