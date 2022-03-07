Serena Sundell earns fifth Big 12 Freshmen of the Week Honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Once again, Kansas State guard Serena Sundell has been named the Big 12 Freshmen of the Week. This marks the fifth time Sundell’s earned this honor, the most of any freshmen in the conference this year.

In the final two games of the season, Sundell averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds. She finished the season having scored 15 or more points in the final four games.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Sundell leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, assists, assists per game, blocks, 3-pointers made, 3-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage.

The Wildcats have collected a large sum of the conference Freshmen of the Week awards. Brylee Glenn has won three and her sister Jaelyn Glenn won one.

Up next, K-State will tip off in the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 women’s Basketball Tournament. The ‘Cats were named a six-seed and will first play three-seed Texas on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.

