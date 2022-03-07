Advertisement

REPORTS: Orlando Brown Jr. franchise tagged by the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Mar. 7, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City will be keeping their star left tackle for another season. The franchise confirmed they will use the franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

The franchise tag is a designation that allows an NFL team to choose one player set to enter free agency and guarantee another year under contract for that player. Each NFL team is allowed only one franchise tag a year.

That doesn’t end discussions for a long-term deal. Both sides have until July 15 to agree to a new contract or Brown Jr. will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender.

Since acquiring Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens, he started 16 games and all three postseason contests at left tackle. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. The Chiefs traded four picks, including their 2021 first round selection, in order to acquire Brown Jr.

