Advertisement

Queen hosts Trudeau in 1st in-person engagement since COVID

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, on Monday, March 7, 2022.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, smiling and greeting him in front of a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The audience was the queen’s first in-person engagement since she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the flower arrangement, but royal watchers say the queen and her family leave little to chance when making public appearances.

Trudeau was in the UK for talks on the Ukraine war with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and their Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

Elizabeth, who is also the Queen of Canada, has visited the North American nation more than 20 times during her 70-year reign. She met with Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of her time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The pair have known each other for some time. Trudeau, 50, met the monarch several times as a child because his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.

Pictures from the engagement show Trudeau warmly clasping Elizabeth’s hand in both of his, with the vase of blue and yellow flowers directly in the background. They both smile warmly.

Trudeau said he had had the privilege of knowing the queen for about 45 years, and “I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever.”

The palace’s Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive test prompted concern about the 95-year-old monarch.

The palace has declined to offer day-to day commentary on the monarch’s health, citing her right to privacy. But palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Latest News

The boat was carrying at least 163 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a...
Boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground off Florida Keys
A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol
When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
Time lapse of a thunderstorm moving over northwest Topeka
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Preparedness