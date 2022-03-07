Advertisement

One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a crash early Monday just west of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70, about 10 miles west of Topeka.

Authorities said a vehicle was taking the on-ramp to westbound I-70 when it crashed.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle may have rolled.

An occupant in the vehicle was taken to a Topeka hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Streets and roads in the Topeka area were slick in spots early Monday after sleet and snow fell across the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Road crews were treating the roads early Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home
Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
UPDATE: Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket

Latest News

One person was transported to a local hospital after a crash early Monday just west of Topeka,...
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, two friends are watching closely.
Ukraine and Russia conflict doesn’t stop the friendship between two who are from both countries