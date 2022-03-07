One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a crash early Monday just west of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70, about 10 miles west of Topeka.

Authorities said a vehicle was taking the on-ramp to westbound I-70 when it crashed.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle may have rolled.

An occupant in the vehicle was taken to a Topeka hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Streets and roads in the Topeka area were slick in spots early Monday after sleet and snow fell across the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Road crews were treating the roads early Monday.

