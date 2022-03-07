Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle slid into a Shawnee Heights fire truck Sunday evening due to slick road conditions.
Shawnee Heights Fire District told 13 NEWS that fire crews were helping a vehicle on the turnpike near mile marker 183 around 5:30pm when another vehicle slid into their fire engine.
One person from the vehicle was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No firefighters were hurt in the incident.
Shawnee Heights says the highway was down to one lane for 45-minutes.
