One person found dead Sunday after Kansas wildfire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — One person was found dead Sunday as firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that burned 12,000 acres in south-central Kansas.

Reno County Emergency Management officials said one person who had been reported missing during the fire was found dead Sunday morning. The fire began Saturday and burned land east of Hutchinson in Reno and Harvey counties. Several injuries were also reported in connection with the fire.

Another person who had been reported missing was found safe Sunday.

Several homes were destroyed in the fire that prompted some evacuations Saturday, but Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said he won’t have a complete damage report ready until later this week.

Firefighters were continuing to monitor hot spots and work to ensure the fire was contained Sunday.

