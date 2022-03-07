Ochai Agbaji unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was unanimously named the Big 12 Player of the Year. The senior was also named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 25th nationally in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He helped lead the Jayhawks to a share of the Big 12 Title.

The Kansas City, Missouri native becomes the 17th Jayhawk to be named the conference player of the year, including the 10th in the Big 12 era, since 1996-97.

