Ochai Agbaji unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was unanimously named the Big 12 Player of the Year. The senior was also named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 25th nationally in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He helped lead the Jayhawks to a share of the Big 12 Title.

The Kansas City, Missouri native becomes the 17th Jayhawk to be named the conference player of the year, including the 10th in the Big 12 era, since 1996-97.

