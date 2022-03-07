Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a three-vehicle accident in Lyon Co. over the weekend.
The accident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 50 Highway and C Road.
The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Nichole Gibbons, 31, of Wichita and her 11-year-old son Terell Gibbons, of Topeka.
Officials say the two were traveling east on US-50 in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when the car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The crash caused their car to turn sideways when it was struck by a 2009 Nissan Quest.
The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.
Terell was a 5th grader at Jardine Elementary.
In an email sent to Topeka Public School Families on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wrote:
Driver of the Hyundai, James Morton, 53, and his passenger, Sheree Morton, 43, were not seriously injured.
Both are from Dodge City, Kansas.
The driver of the Nissan, Steven Miller, 49, of Hutchinson was transported to Newman Regional Health with serious injuries.
The wreck caused US-50 to be partially or completely closed for about four hours.
The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said they responded to about 20 auto accidents and crashes in a two hour period once sleet entered the area.
Officials say several of those accidents happened on U.S. Highway 56 in the northwest portion of the county and along I-35 east of Emporia.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.