Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a three-vehicle accident in Lyon Co. over the weekend.

The accident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 50 Highway and C Road.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Nichole Gibbons, 31, of Wichita and her 11-year-old son Terell Gibbons, of Topeka.

Officials say the two were traveling east on US-50 in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when the car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The crash caused their car to turn sideways when it was struck by a 2009 Nissan Quest.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Terell was a 5th grader at Jardine Elementary.

In an email sent to Topeka Public School Families on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wrote:

It is with a heavy heart that we share information regarding a tragedy within the Jardine school community. Yesterday, our fifth grade student Terell Gibbons and his mother, Nicole Gibbons, passed away as a result of a car accident due to inclement weather. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved student who was a friend to many across the Jardine community. Terrell was a loving, joyful scholar who attended many of the basketball games with his family this year to watch older relatives. He will be greatly missed, we are truly heartbroken. This is an unexpected tragic loss impacting us all. Today a crisis team is in place at Jardine Elementary. Terrell’s classmates at Jardine asked if they could all wear red in his memory because it was his favorite color. Therefore, many at Jardine and many across the district will be wearing red tomorrow as well as we remember a wonderful young man. His family has given me permission to share information and they are still processing the recent accident that happened less than 24 hours ago, but they appreciate any support that may be extended. We will share memorial details once we receive them for donations to be directed accordingly. Please keep Terrell’s family and all at Jardine uplifted in your thoughts and prayers.

Driver of the Hyundai, James Morton, 53, and his passenger, Sheree Morton, 43, were not seriously injured.

Both are from Dodge City, Kansas.

The driver of the Nissan, Steven Miller, 49, of Hutchinson was transported to Newman Regional Health with serious injuries.

The wreck caused US-50 to be partially or completely closed for about four hours.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said they responded to about 20 auto accidents and crashes in a two hour period once sleet entered the area.

Officials say several of those accidents happened on U.S. Highway 56 in the northwest portion of the county and along I-35 east of Emporia.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.