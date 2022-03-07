Monday forecast: Dry and chilly today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the snow is over, slick roads still exist for this morning so use extra caution for your morning commute. With mostly sunny skies today, this will help to melt a lot of the snow especially for those that only got a couple inches.

With a break from precipitation to begin the week, highs gradually warm-up today through Wednesday. A strong cold front pushes through late in the week which will give us even colder temperatures (single digits Friday morning) and more snow. Still too early to get into specifics so keep checking back in the next couple days for updates.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early this morning otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Some uncertainty on how much cloud cover we’ll have in the afternoon. Will keep it mostly sunny for now but may have to go partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Highs remains in the 40s and 50s Wednesday before a cold front pushes through Thursday which will keep highs in the 30s to end the week. With the cold front Thursday, that may lead to falling temperature during the day where temperatures may be in the 20s by the afternoon. As for the storm system, precipitation is possible as early as Wednesday night lasting into Friday morning with the majority of it being snow.

Warmer weather builds back in by Sunday with temperature getting back above average for this time of year which looks to last at least into the first half of next week.

Taking Action:

With this week being severe weather awareness week and Tuesday's topic being tornadoes, counties will have the option to sound sirens at 10am (not all of them will) for the statewide tornado drill. While you shouldn't rely on sirens during a tornado warned storm whether you hear them or not, you should practice your safety plan at 10am. Prepare for more snow Wednesday night through Friday morning with single digits and teens for temperatures by Friday morning where wind chills could be below zero. Keep checking back in the coming days for updates as to how much snow to expect.

