Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters

David Allen Brookens II
David Allen Brookens II(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for stealing approximately 26 parking meters from the Downtown Topeka area.

The Topeka Police Dept. says David Allen Brookens II, 32, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for various theft and criminal damage counts.

TPD says on March 3, 2022, their agency was informed of the missing meters.

Then, on March 7, 2022, around midnight, TPD says someone noticed a suspicious person, later identified as Brookens, walking with a shopping cart in the area of SW 8th and Jackson possibly stealing meters.

When officers arrived, they say Brookens was arrested and found with several parking meters that had just been stolen.

Brookens is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

