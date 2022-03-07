Advertisement

KU’s Brandon Schneider named Big 12 Coach of the Year

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider leaves the court following an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider leaves the court following an NCAA college basketball game with Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)(Rod Aydelotte | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Schneider is the first Jayhawk coach to be named the Conference Coach of the Year since Marian Washington in 1997, the first year of the conference.

“I’m proud of our players and very happy that the nine other coaches in our league felt like we had players who performed consistently enough to deserve recognition,” Schneider said. “We see every individual honor as team recognition because we play a team sport and these awards are a testament to our players and our program.”

Kansas finished the year 20-8 and 11-7 in the conference. It marked the first 20-win regular season since the 1999-2000 season.

