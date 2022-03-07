Advertisement

KC area doctor surrenders license following criminal damage, battery & DUI convictions

Daniel K. Frye surrendered his medical license on March 1, 2022.
Daniel K. Frye surrendered his medical license on March 1, 2022.(Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City area doctor has agreed to surrender his medical license following convictions for criminal damage to property, battery and driving under the influence.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued a Consent Order for Surrender of License of the professional license of Daniel K. Frye, M.D.

According to the order, Frye pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage to property with a domestic violence designation on November 21, 2018 and subsequently sentenced to a suspended 60-days in jail and 12 months of probation.

Additionally, Frye was found guilty of battery during an October 2019 Shawnee (City) Municipal Court Case, and he pled guilty to driving under the influence in Johnson Co. District court in December 2021.

The order also says Frye’s clinic was found to have potential violations during an onsite inspection in July of 2020.

Frye’s license was surrendered March 1, 2022.

He practiced as an OB-GYN in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

According to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, Frye’s “location” was listed as Roeland Park, KS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Latest News

Time lapse of a thunderstorm moving over northwest Topeka
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Preparedness
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475
Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Geary Co. Schools drop masks for non-Fort Riley schools