KC area doctor surrenders license following criminal damage, battery & DUI convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City area doctor has agreed to surrender his medical license following convictions for criminal damage to property, battery and driving under the influence.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued a Consent Order for Surrender of License of the professional license of Daniel K. Frye, M.D.

According to the order, Frye pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage to property with a domestic violence designation on November 21, 2018 and subsequently sentenced to a suspended 60-days in jail and 12 months of probation.

Additionally, Frye was found guilty of battery during an October 2019 Shawnee (City) Municipal Court Case, and he pled guilty to driving under the influence in Johnson Co. District court in December 2021.

The order also says Frye’s clinic was found to have potential violations during an onsite inspection in July of 2020.

Frye’s license was surrendered March 1, 2022.

He practiced as an OB-GYN in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

According to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, Frye’s “location” was listed as Roeland Park, KS.

