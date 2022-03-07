Advertisement

Kansas and Kansas State players given Conference Honors

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji took home the Big 12 Player of the Year award and Kanas State’s Nijel Pack was named the conference’s Most Improved Player. Both players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Kansas’ entire starting lineup was named to an All-Big 12 Team. Guard Christian Braun was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. And forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack were All-Big 12 Second Team selections. Guard Dajuan Harris was an Honorable Mention.

Wildcats guard Mark Smith was an All-Big 12 Third Team honoree. And K-State guard Markquis Nowell was named an Honorable Mention.

Below is a full breakdown of all of the Conference awards and honors:

AwardPlayerSchool
Player of the YearOchai AgbajiKansas
Co-Defensive Player of the YearJonathan Tchamwa TchatchouaBaylor
Moussa CisseOklahoma State
Gabe OsabuohienWest Virginia
Newcomer of the YearIzaiah BrockingtonIowa State
Freshmen of the YearTyrese HunterIowa State
Sixth Man AwardJeremy SochanBaylor
Most Improved PlayerNijel PackKansas State
Coach of the YearScott DrewBaylor

All-Big 12 First Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection
PlayerSchool
Ochai Agbaji (Sr. Guard)Kansas
James Akinjo (Sr. Guard)Baylor
Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard)Iowa State
Nijel Pack (So. Guard)Kansas State
Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward)Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team

PlayerSchool
Adam Flagler (Jr. Guard)Baylor
Christian Braun (Jr. Guard)Kansas
Mike Miles Jr. (So. Guard)TCU
Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward)Texas
Taz Sherman (Sr. Guard)West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

PlayerSchool
David McCormack (Sr. Forward)Kansas
Jalen Wilson (RS-So. Forward)Kansas
Mark Smith (Sr. Guard)Kansas State
Avery Anderson III (Jr. Guard)Oklahoma State
Marcus Carr (Sr. Guard)Texas

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Matthew Mayey (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

PlayerSchool
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (Jr. Forward)Baylor
Dajuan Harris Jr. (RS-So. Guard)Kansas
Markquis Nowell (Jr. Guard)Kansas State
Moussa Cisse (So. Forward)Oklahoma State
Gabe Osabuohien (Sr. Forward)West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection
PlayerSchool
James Akinjo (Sr. Guard)Baylor
Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard)Iowa State
Mark Smith (Sr. Guard)Kansas State
Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward)Texas
Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward)Texas Tech

Big 12 All-Freshmen Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection
PlayerSchool
Jeremy Sochan (Forward)Baylor
Kendall Brown (Guard/Forward)Baylor
KJ Adams Jr. (Forward)Kansas
Tyrese Hunter (Guard)Iowa State
C.J. Noland (Guard)Oklahoma

