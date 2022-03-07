Kansas and Kansas State players given Conference Honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji took home the Big 12 Player of the Year award and Kanas State’s Nijel Pack was named the conference’s Most Improved Player. Both players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Kansas’ entire starting lineup was named to an All-Big 12 Team. Guard Christian Braun was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. And forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack were All-Big 12 Second Team selections. Guard Dajuan Harris was an Honorable Mention.
Wildcats guard Mark Smith was an All-Big 12 Third Team honoree. And K-State guard Markquis Nowell was named an Honorable Mention.
Below is a full breakdown of all of the Conference awards and honors:
|Award
|Player
|School
|Player of the Year
|Ochai Agbaji
|Kansas
|Co-Defensive Player of the Year
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|Baylor
|Moussa Cisse
|Oklahoma State
|Gabe Osabuohien
|West Virginia
|Newcomer of the Year
|Izaiah Brockington
|Iowa State
|Freshmen of the Year
|Tyrese Hunter
|Iowa State
|Sixth Man Award
|Jeremy Sochan
|Baylor
|Most Improved Player
|Nijel Pack
|Kansas State
|Coach of the Year
|Scott Drew
|Baylor
All-Big 12 First Team
Bold indicates unanimous selection
|Player
|School
|Ochai Agbaji (Sr. Guard)
|Kansas
|James Akinjo (Sr. Guard)
|Baylor
|Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard)
|Iowa State
|Nijel Pack (So. Guard)
|Kansas State
|Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward)
|Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Second Team
|Player
|School
|Adam Flagler (Jr. Guard)
|Baylor
|Christian Braun (Jr. Guard)
|Kansas
|Mike Miles Jr. (So. Guard)
|TCU
|Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward)
|Texas
|Taz Sherman (Sr. Guard)
|West Virginia
All-Big 12 Third Team
|Player
|School
|David McCormack (Sr. Forward)
|Kansas
|Jalen Wilson (RS-So. Forward)
|Kansas
|Mark Smith (Sr. Guard)
|Kansas State
|Avery Anderson III (Jr. Guard)
|Oklahoma State
|Marcus Carr (Sr. Guard)
|Texas
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)
Matthew Mayey (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
|Player
|School
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (Jr. Forward)
|Baylor
|Dajuan Harris Jr. (RS-So. Guard)
|Kansas
|Markquis Nowell (Jr. Guard)
|Kansas State
|Moussa Cisse (So. Forward)
|Oklahoma State
|Gabe Osabuohien (Sr. Forward)
|West Virginia
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
Bold indicates unanimous selection
|Player
|School
|James Akinjo (Sr. Guard)
|Baylor
|Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard)
|Iowa State
|Mark Smith (Sr. Guard)
|Kansas State
|Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward)
|Texas
|Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward)
|Texas Tech
Big 12 All-Freshmen Team
Bold indicates unanimous selection
|Player
|School
|Jeremy Sochan (Forward)
|Baylor
|Kendall Brown (Guard/Forward)
|Baylor
|KJ Adams Jr. (Forward)
|Kansas
|Tyrese Hunter (Guard)
|Iowa State
|C.J. Noland (Guard)
|Oklahoma
