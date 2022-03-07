Kansas and Kansas State players given Conference Honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji took home the Big 12 Player of the Year award and Kanas State’s Nijel Pack was named the conference’s Most Improved Player. Both players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Kansas’ entire starting lineup was named to an All-Big 12 Team. Guard Christian Braun was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. And forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack were All-Big 12 Second Team selections. Guard Dajuan Harris was an Honorable Mention.

Wildcats guard Mark Smith was an All-Big 12 Third Team honoree. And K-State guard Markquis Nowell was named an Honorable Mention.

Below is a full breakdown of all of the Conference awards and honors:

Award Player School Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji Kansas Co-Defensive Player of the Year Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Baylor Moussa Cisse Oklahoma State Gabe Osabuohien West Virginia Newcomer of the Year Izaiah Brockington Iowa State Freshmen of the Year Tyrese Hunter Iowa State Sixth Man Award Jeremy Sochan Baylor Most Improved Player Nijel Pack Kansas State Coach of the Year Scott Drew Baylor

All-Big 12 First Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection

Player School Ochai Agbaji (Sr. Guard) Kansas James Akinjo (Sr. Guard) Baylor Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard) Iowa State Nijel Pack (So. Guard) Kansas State Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward) Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Adam Flagler (Jr. Guard) Baylor Christian Braun (Jr. Guard) Kansas Mike Miles Jr. (So. Guard) TCU Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward) Texas Taz Sherman (Sr. Guard) West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

Player School David McCormack (Sr. Forward) Kansas Jalen Wilson (RS-So. Forward) Kansas Mark Smith (Sr. Guard) Kansas State Avery Anderson III (Jr. Guard) Oklahoma State Marcus Carr (Sr. Guard) Texas

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Matthew Mayey (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (Jr. Forward) Baylor Dajuan Harris Jr. (RS-So. Guard) Kansas Markquis Nowell (Jr. Guard) Kansas State Moussa Cisse (So. Forward) Oklahoma State Gabe Osabuohien (Sr. Forward) West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection

Player School James Akinjo (Sr. Guard) Baylor Izaiah Brockington (Sr. Guard) Iowa State Mark Smith (Sr. Guard) Kansas State Timmy Allen (Sr. Forward) Texas Bryson Williams (Gr. Forward) Texas Tech

Big 12 All-Freshmen Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection

Player School Jeremy Sochan (Forward) Baylor Kendall Brown (Guard/Forward) Baylor KJ Adams Jr. (Forward) Kansas Tyrese Hunter (Guard) Iowa State C.J. Noland (Guard) Oklahoma

