Fort Riley operations on delayed start Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley announced Sunday night it will operate on a 2-hour delayed work call Monday, March 7 due to winter weather conditions.

Fort Riley says Parker and Grant gates will open at 6 a.m. The 12th Street gate and Visitor Control Center will open at 5 a.m. as normal.

Fort Riley says all other access control points will remain open 24-hours-a-day.

Irwin Army Community Hospital and all medical clinics will continue normal inpatient and outpatient services. Patients who cannot safely make it to their appointment should call 785-239-3627 (239-DOCS) to reschedule.

On post child development centers and the School Age Center will open at 8 a.m. Fitness centers will open at 9 a.m., except for Craig and Whitside fitness centers, which will remain on 24-hour schedule for preregistered patrons using ID cards.

Fort Riley commissary will open at 9 a.m. The Fort Riley Post Exchange, including express stores and food courts, will open at 10 a.m.

Real-time road conditions, weather advisories, and closures/early releases/ or late arrivals are available by calling: 785-239-3700 or 866-562-7319.

