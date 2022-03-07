Advertisement

Fort Riley operations on delayed start Monday

Fort Riley announced Sunday night it will operate on a 2-hour delayed work call Monday, March 7...
Fort Riley announced Sunday night it will operate on a 2-hour delayed work call Monday, March 7 due to winter weather conditions.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley announced Sunday night it will operate on a 2-hour delayed work call Monday, March 7 due to winter weather conditions.

Fort Riley says Parker and Grant gates will open at 6 a.m. The 12th Street gate and Visitor Control Center will open at 5 a.m. as normal.

Fort Riley says all other access control points will remain open 24-hours-a-day.

Irwin Army Community Hospital and all medical clinics will continue normal inpatient and outpatient services. Patients who cannot safely make it to their appointment should call 785-239-3627 (239-DOCS) to reschedule.

On post child development centers and the School Age Center will open at 8 a.m. Fitness centers will open at 9 a.m., except for Craig and Whitside fitness centers, which will remain on 24-hour schedule for preregistered patrons using ID cards.

Fort Riley commissary will open at 9 a.m. The Fort Riley Post Exchange, including express stores and food courts, will open at 10 a.m.

Real-time road conditions, weather advisories, and closures/early releases/ or late arrivals are available by calling: 785-239-3700 or 866-562-7319.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home
Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
UPDATE: Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead

Latest News

Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
Washburn selected to D-II NCAA Tournament after losing in MIAA Conference Championship
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, two friends are watching closely.
Ukraine and Russia conflict doesn’t stop the friendship between two who are from both countries
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, two friends are watching closely.
Ukraine and Russia conflict doesn’t stop the friendship between two who are from both countries
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka