Washburn beats No. 17 Central Oklahoma 79-65, advances to MIAA Conference Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Washburn’s men’s basketball team is returning to the MIAA Conference Championship game after beating No. 17 Central Oklahoma 79-65 in the tournament semifinal round. This marks the fourth time in the last five years that Washburn will play in the MIAA Conference Championship game.

The Ichabods were led by center Jonny Clausing. The senior scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to secure the double-double. Tyler Geiman shot the lights out, scoring 17 points primarily off his 5-8 shooting from three-point range.

Washburn tied a season high 14 three pointers made as the team shot 50 percent from deep.

“To play in any championship game means a lot to our program, but especially first year back at Municipal,” Brett Ballard, Washburn men’s basketball coach, said. “With the fan support that I know we’re gonna have, it’ll be a great environment. I know our guys will be ready to take advantage of it and try to win back-to-back.”

“We didn’t reach that goal that we wanted to in the regular season, so definitely coming into this tournament that was something we wanted to do,” Tyler Geiman, Washburn senior point guard, said. “We knew we needed to come in here and win games, prove that we belong, and that’s what we’re doing. People are seeing what our team’s all about.”

.@IchabodMBB is headed to their 4th @TheMIAA Tournament championship game in @CoachBBallard's five years as head coach.



"I know our guys will be ready to take advantage of it & try to win back-to-back."



Tip off at 3:30 tomorrow. #GoBods pic.twitter.com/G67etKJPgh — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) March 6, 2022

Washburn (21-9, 16-6 MIAA) advances to have a rematch against Northwest Missouri in the Conference Championship game. The Ichabods beat the Bearcats in the MIAA Conference Championship last year on a last second heave by Tyler Geiman. If Washburn wins, it would be the first time the program has won the MIAA Conference Title in back-to-back seasons.

The game tips off Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 pm from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

