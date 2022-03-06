Advertisement

Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the kitchen, on March 5th, just before 5:00 pm.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the kitchen, on March 5th, just before 5:00 pm.

When The Topeka Fire Department arrived to the residence at 1911 S.W. Collins Ave., they found a small fire coming from the kitchen. The fire was extinguished, and contained to the kitchen area. The occupants that were home at the time and were able to self-evacuate and were unharmed.

An investigation found the cause of the fire to be accidental, due to unattended cooking. There was an estimated total damage of $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 worth of contents loss.

Working smoke detectors were present in the home at the time of the fire.

