Sunday forecast: Rain this afternoon mixing with snow this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be much cooler than yesterday, but not bad with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next wave of rain moves into Northeast Kansas in the afternoon and will transition to snow after sunset. Snow accumulations overall will be an inch or less with minor travel problems anticipated.

Today: Increasing clouds with rain/snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 40º. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain moves in this afternoon and will make a gradual transition to snow after sunset into tonight. Total rainfall could be between 0.25-0.5 inches, which would be great. While this system should cover areas farther west than previous ones, North-Central Kansas will unfortunately still remain mostly dry. The rain/snow will mostly be east of a line from Abilene to Manhattan to Seneca. Snowfall in this area will be light and it won’t all accumulate. Minor accumulation of up to an inch is possible with some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

We become mostly sunny on Monday and our temperatures begin to moderate the rest of the week. We have a few nice days this week before we do cool down with an arctic blast on Friday dropping us into the 30s. There is a chance for some ligjht snow showers, especially in northern Kansas when the cold air and cold front arrive on Thursday evening/night. Right now, the moisture looks lmited.

We warm to the 40s on Saturday and should be sunny by next Sunday with highs near 60º.

Cooler 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain today will fall at light to moderate pace. The moisture will be good! After dark, rain becomes snow with some accumulations possible on roadways, mainly elevated surfaces. Watch out for slick spots Monday morning! Temperatures are expected to be below then near out normal for early March.

