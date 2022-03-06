The Shawnee County Spelling Bee is back on!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Shawnee County Spelling Bee was supposed to be cancelled but thanks to two organizations, it was made possible.

“A few weeks ago, a couple of the school districts came to the Greater Topeka Partnership and forge and was kind of struggling to find volunteers. We wanted to step in and make sure that we had enough volunteers to put this on, we knew the kids studied really hard and took a lot of time to study for this,” said Rhett Flood.

They pushed hard for the spelling bee because they knew it would be beneficial for the kids.

“The home grown talent here, is going to be the future of Topeka and we are excited to help them and their endeavors, if it’s important to them then it’s important to us,” he explained.

One of the participant says she is thankful the spelling bee was possible.

“People like to spell and they are really good at it so it’s great for them to show their talent,” said second place winner, Manaswini Koduru.

The first place winner said with the help of his elders, he was able to take home a trophy.

“My teachers guided me to this point and my parents helped me study a lot. They helped me pronounce the words and asked me like it was the real competition and if I get it wrong they will make me repeat it like three times,” said Prajeet Akula.

The winners will go on to compete at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee.

