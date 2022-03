Northeast Kansas schools advance to State Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sub-State Championships wrapped up on Saturday and several Northeast Kansas schools are still alive in their hopes for a State Championship.

Below is a schedule of all who, when and where are area schools are playing.

Class School Opponent Location Date/Time 6A Boys #8 Manhattan (9-13) #1 Lawrence Free State (21-1) Koch Arena Wichita, Kansas 2:00 pm Thursday, March 10 6A Girls #3 Topeka High (20-2) #6 Blue Valley (19-3) Koch Arena Wichita, Kansas 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 6A Girls #4 Washburn Rural (20-2) #5 Dodge City (19-3) Koch Arena Wichita, Kansas 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 5A Boys #2 Topeka West (21-1) #7 Lenexa-St. James (15-7) White Auditorium Emporia, Kansas 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 5A Boys #5 Highland Park (18-4) #4 Maize (18-4) White Auditorium Emporia, Kansas 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 5A Boys #8 Seaman (15-7) #1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (21-1) White Auditorium Emporia, Kansas 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 5A Girls #5 Emporia (17-5) #4 Lansing (19-3) White Auditorium Emporia, Kansas 8:00 pm Thursday, March 10 4A Boys #8 Hayden (9-13) #1 Eudora (18-3) Tony’s Pizza Events Center Salina, Kansas 6:00 pm Thursday, March 10 4A Girls #3 Wamego (20-2) #6 Altamont-Labette Co. (18-4) Tony’s Pizza Events Center Salina, Kansas 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 3A Boys #1 Royal Valley (22-1) #8 Girard (16-5) Hutchinson Sports Arena Hutchinson, Kansas 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 3A Boys #5 Osage City (20-3) #4 Gypsum-SE Saline (20-3) Hutchinson Sports Arena Hutchinson, Kansas 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 3A Girls #1 Silver Lake (22-1) #8 Cherryvale (15-8) Hutchinson Sports Arena Hutchinson, Kansas 2:00 pm Thursday, March 10 3A Girls #6 Santa Fe Trail (19-4) #3 Hugoton (21-2) Hutchinson Sports Arena Hutchinson, Kansas 8:00 pm Thursday, March 10 2A Boys #1 Valley Falls (23-0) #8 Pittsburg-SM Colgan (14-8) Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, Kansas 6:00 pm Thursday, March 10 2A Boys #3 Lyndon (21-2) #6 Sterling (18-5) Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, Kansas 4:00 pm Thursday, March 10 2A Boys #4 St. Marys (20-3) #5 WaKeeney Trego Comm (18-4) Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, Kansas 8:00 pm Thursday, March 10 2A Girls #3 Jackson Hts. (22-1) #6 Smith Center (19-4) Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, Kansas 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 2A Girls #8 Mission Valley (14-8) #1 Sterling (23-0) Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, Kansas 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 1A DI Boys #1 Olpe (22-1) #8 Troy (16-7) United Wireless Arena Dodge City, Kansas 2:00 pm Wednesday March 9 1A DI Girls #8 Clifton-Clyde (16-8) #1 Jetmore-Hodgeman Co. (23-0) United Wireless Arena Dodge City, Kansas 2:00 pm Thursday, March 10 1A DI Girls #2 Centralia (23-0) #7 Spearville (17-7) United Wireless Arena Dodge City, Kansas 6:00 pm Thursday, March 10 1A DI Girls #6 Burlingame (20-2) #3 Little River (22-1) United Wireless Arena Dodge City, Kansas 8:00 pm Thursday, March 10 1A DII Boys #1 Hanover (22-1) #8 Central Plains (4-18) Barton Community College Great Bend, Kansas 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 9 1A DII Girls #6 Hanover (19-4) #3 Lebo (22-2) Barton Community College Great Bend, Kansas 8:00 pm Thursday, March 10

For a full look at the State Brackets, click here.

