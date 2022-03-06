Hudgins scores 35, Northwest Missouri beats Washburn in MIAA Conference Championship

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Washburn’s quest for back-to-back MIAA Conference Championships fell short after losing 84-76 against Northwest Missouri in the title game.

Former Manhattan High product Trevor Hudgins had one of his best career games, scoring 35 points in the Bearcats win.

Washburn found themselves in an 11-point hole in the second half, but found a way to claw back into the contest. Jalen Lewis delivered a driving lay up to take the 63-62 lead with about 8 minutes left in the game.

BODS TAKE BACK THE LEAD❕❕❕ 63-62 with 8:33 left on the board❕❕❕#GoBods pic.twitter.com/CAYEylBAI9 — Washburn MBB (@IchabodMBB) March 6, 2022

From there, Hudgins scored 15 of his 35 points in the closing minutes to lead the Bearcats to the win.

For his performance, Hudgins was named the most outstanding player in the MIAA Conference Tournament. Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis both were named the the Conference Tournament Team.

After the win, Northwest Missouri coach Ben McCollum passes Bob Chipman for the most MIAA Conference Tournament wins by a head coach.

Washburn (21-10, 16-7 in MIAA) now awaits to see if they will be selected for the Division-II NCAA Tournament.

