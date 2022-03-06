Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Topeka event that empowers cancer survivors and rallies support for cancer patients returned Saturday.

Couture for Cancer is the annual fashion event that raises funds for the American Cancer Society and hopes to inspire others.

The 18th annual Couture for Cancer returned for a virtual silent auction and fashion show hosted by 13′s own Melissa Brunner.

The models taking the runway all have different stories but they share one thing in common.

“The runway show is a hundred percent models who have gone through cancer treatment,” said co-chair of the event, Julie Thomas.

Each model had their own reason for participating.

For Tiffany Criss, its to help spread awareness and provide support for others like her.

“This whole event brings awareness to breast cancer and then the funds help support those services around that cause so that’s why it is important,” said Criss.

For Lisa Smith, its to carry on the legacy of her former teammate at Kansas Search and Rescue.

“My teammate was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and passed away this last January so we became Kansas Strong and Resilient... little did I know it would be for the both of us.”

Smith says she made sure her outfit would be able to show off her tattoo that she got in honor of her friend, her own fight, and the many other women facing breast cancer.

“All the other ladies out there, what ever cancer you’re facing, stay strong and resilient, that’s what we always said.”

Criss says she hopes that those currently getting treatment feel empowered.

“There are people out there who are going through what your going through so look for it, it may not be right in your face but ask questions and fight,” she said.. “My grandfather told me to quit dancing so you don’t get stiff.”

