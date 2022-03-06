Advertisement

COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead

Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.(Eliot)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Kansas Facebook has confirmed that one missing individual was found dead Sunday morning after going missing during the Cottonwood Complex fires.

Cottonwood Complex Fire Update: One of the previously missing individuals was located safe this morning. Unfortunately,...

Posted by Reno County, Kansas on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Two people were reported missing since yesterday’s wildfires. The other missing individual was found safe this morning.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

