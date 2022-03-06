COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Kansas Facebook has confirmed that one missing individual was found dead Sunday morning after going missing during the Cottonwood Complex fires.
Two people were reported missing since yesterday’s wildfires. The other missing individual was found safe this morning.
The identity of the individual has not been released.
