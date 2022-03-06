Community helps one little girl celebrate her first birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, which is when the bones in a skull join together early.

The surgery to fix this would be around $60,000, so Aspen’s family has been planning fundraisers to make this a possibility.

“The prices could go up and that was December 23rd that I got the first price, so then we started raising money towards that goal and when I went to schedule an appointment, I had to put a deposit down and they said the prices went up January 1st, so they went up about $4,000 which isn’t terrible considering everyone’s parents went up,” Fisher said.

Aspen’s mom, Chelsea fisher said they have raised a little over $40,000 in just four weeks.

On March 6th it is Aspen’s first birthday, so they are less focused on the funds and ready to have some fun!

“We have had multiple fundraisers over the month and we just decided for her birthday party rather than just have something specific for the family to invite the community, just as a thank you for all of the support,” she said.

Local businesses wanted to help Aspen and her family celebrate her big day, so they offered donations.

Even Pizagel’s which is closed on Sundays still found a way to offer 20 pizzas!

“Reached out to local bakeries and they donated over 100 cupcakes and Pizagel’s is donating some pizzas so we just thought it would be really cool to get everyone today and celebrate Aspen.”

There will be another fundraiser coming up in late March will be a community garage sale and Aspen merchandise will also be available.

You can follow Aspen’s journey here.

GFM: https://gofund.me/f7e902fc

Venmo: Aspens-Allies *Preferred

Cashapp: AspensAllies

Cash/Check: 2120 SW Brandywine Ln Ste 120 Topeka, KS 66614 c/o Aspen Campbell

