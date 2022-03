Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The regular season has wrapped up and the Big 12 Conference Tournament is set to tip off.

Kansas and Baylor were co-champions of the Big 12 Title, but it was the Jayhawks who got the top-seed due to tiebreakers.

Below is a breakdown of the men’s seeding.

2022 Big 12 Tournament Men’s Seeding 1. Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4 in big 12) 2. Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 in Big 12) 3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 in Big 12) 4. Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 in Big 12) 5. TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 in Big 12) 6. Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 in Big 12) 7. Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 in Big 12) 8. Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 in Big 12) 9. West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 in Big 12)

2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament schedule

First Round: Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia 6:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thurs., March 10

Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. TCU @ 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner @ 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma @ 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State @ 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Fri., March 11

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner @ 6 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner @ 8:30 p.m.

Championship: Sat., March 12

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner @ 5 p.m.

The Women’s Big 12 Conference Tournament will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Below is a breakdown of the seeding and the schedule.

2022 Big 12 Tournament Women’s Seeding 1. Baylor (25-5, 15-3 in Big 12) 2. Iowa State (25-5, 14-4 in Big 12) 3. Texas (23-6, 13-5 in Big 12) 4. Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 in Big 12) 5. Kansas (20-8, 11-7) 6. Kansas State (19-11, 9-9 in Big 12) 7. West Virginia (14-14, 7-11 in Big 12) 8. Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14 in Big 12) 9. Oklahoma State (8-19, 3-15 in Big 12) 10. TCU (6-21, 2-16 in Big 12)

First Round: Thurs., March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State @ 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU @ 8:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Fri., March 11

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner @ 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 2 Winner @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State @ 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Sat., March 12

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner @ 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner @ 2:30 p.m.

Championship: Sun., March 13

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner @1:00 p.m.

