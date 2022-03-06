45th annual Flint Hills Home Show has more than 100 business displays

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Homeowners had a chance to find solutions to their next home improvement or landscaping project this weekend.

With more than 100 businesses under one roof -- the 45th annual Flint Hills Home Show, had the right business for your home project easier.

Homeowners had a chance to look into everything from remodeling, to landscaping, to new doors and windows or even insuring your home.

“Kitchen and bath remodeling, window design, exterior remodeling, interior renovation, just…just ideas for life, and living and leisure outdoor living as well.” Flint Hills Area Builders Association, Executive Officer, Brad Hartenstein says.

The Flint Hills Home Show has filled the National Guard Armory with many new vendors this year.

“They’re gonna have a great time and a lot of wonderful people here, answering questions, learning more about solar, learning more about how to maintain your home and retain that value and create more value for your home and your future.” Hartenstein says.

The Flint Hills Home Show continues Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the National Guard Armory located at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan.

