Wildcats close out regular season with 61-50 win over TCU

Kansas State freshmen guard Serena Sundell attempts a three-point shot in the Wildcats 61-50...
Kansas State freshmen guard Serena Sundell attempts a three-point shot in the Wildcats 61-50 win over TCU on Satuday, March 5, 2022.(K-State Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State finishes the regular season with a 61-50 win on the road against TCU.

The Wildcats took the lead from the Horned Frogs with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter and never relinquished it for the remainder of the contest. At one point, the Wildcats led by 17 points.

Defense was the real calling card for the ‘Cats. The Horned Frogs were held to 30.5% shooting from the floor and only 21.4% from three point territory.

As per usual, K-State had stand out performances from Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell. Lee logged 20 points and 11 rebounds, marking her 12th game putting up at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Sundell was the second leading scorer for the ‘Cats with 18 points, primarily coming off 5 made three pointer. That matches the most amount of threes she’s made in a single game in the freshmen’s young Kansas State career.

Kansas State (19-11, 9-9 in Big 12) will next tip off in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Their opponent hasn’t been determined yet, however the ‘Cats are a third seed and will tip off against the third seed on Friday, March 11 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

