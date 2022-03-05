Washburn Leadership Institute hosts 12th annual ‘Leadership Challenge Event’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future leaders got to test their skills this week.

Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a competition simulating problems in a work-place environment that can only be overcome through key leadership decisions.

Organizers say the multi-day event allows high school and college students to develop and exercise their leadership in a worry-free environment.

“It’s really important for the students to have an opportunity that not only tests their leadership skills but is also a safe environment for them to make mistake and to interact with what a crisis might look like in a real-world environment,” this year’s LCE Fellow Taton Smith said.

WINNERS:

Champions:

HS- Mill Valley High School

College- University of Nebraska Lincoln #1

Second Place:

HS-Bishop Seabury Academy

College- Midland University

Third Place-

HS- Shawnee Heights High School

College- Midland University

Collaboration:

High School- Topeka West High School

College-

Communication:

High School-St. Mary’s High School

College- University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Transformation:

High School- Topeka West High School

College- Midland University

Emerging Leader Award:

High School- Mill Valley High School

College- Wartburg College

