Washburn Leadership Institute hosts 12th annual ‘Leadership Challenge Event’

Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a...
Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a competition simulating problems in a work-place environment that can only be overcome through key leadership decisions.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future leaders got to test their skills this week.

Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a competition simulating problems in a work-place environment that can only be overcome through key leadership decisions.

Organizers say the multi-day event allows high school and college students to develop and exercise their leadership in a worry-free environment.

“It’s really important for the students to have an opportunity that not only tests their leadership skills but is also a safe environment for them to make mistake and to interact with what a crisis might look like in a real-world environment,” this year’s LCE Fellow Taton Smith said.

WINNERS:

Champions:

HS- Mill Valley High School

College- University of Nebraska Lincoln #1

Second Place:

HS-Bishop Seabury Academy

College- Midland University

Third Place-

HS- Shawnee Heights High School

College- Midland University

Collaboration:

High School- Topeka West High School

College-

Communication:

High School-St. Mary’s High School

College- University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Transformation:

High School- Topeka West High School

College- Midland University

Emerging Leader Award:

High School- Mill Valley High School

College- Wartburg College

