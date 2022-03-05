Washburn Leadership Institute hosts 12th annual ‘Leadership Challenge Event’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future leaders got to test their skills this week.
Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a competition simulating problems in a work-place environment that can only be overcome through key leadership decisions.
Organizers say the multi-day event allows high school and college students to develop and exercise their leadership in a worry-free environment.
“It’s really important for the students to have an opportunity that not only tests their leadership skills but is also a safe environment for them to make mistake and to interact with what a crisis might look like in a real-world environment,” this year’s LCE Fellow Taton Smith said.
WINNERS:
Champions:
HS- Mill Valley High School
College- University of Nebraska Lincoln #1
Second Place:
HS-Bishop Seabury Academy
College- Midland University
Third Place-
HS- Shawnee Heights High School
College- Midland University
Collaboration:
High School- Topeka West High School
College-
Communication:
High School-St. Mary’s High School
College- University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Transformation:
High School- Topeka West High School
College- Midland University
Emerging Leader Award:
High School- Mill Valley High School
College- Wartburg College
