University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little ankle pain after a long run could point to a larger issue. In this weeks University of Kansas health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week, we discuss Achilles Tendinitis.

“Achilles tendinitis is an overuse injury of the tendon that connects the calf muscle to the heel bone,” David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said. “It is caused by repetitive stress and strain of the Achilles tendon and it’s common in running athletes.”

“Another thing we see is that as we age the Achilles tendon tends to get weaker and that’s why middle aged athletes recreation, recreational athletes or weekend warriors Are more prone for this type of injury.”

“Some of the factors that can be associated with the development of Achilles tendinitis are flat feet, being overweight, and proper footwear, and then training conditions.”

“I think we find that if a runner is frequently training in cold weather, but if they are frequently running on hilly or uneven ground, that can make them more prone to this condition.”

“Achilles Tendinitis can be a really nagging condition that’s hard to shake. So, prevention is key. We recommend that athletes who are beginning to train start slowly slowly and increase their activity gradually.”

“That they warm up properly. That they stretch daily, and especially before runs. Proper equipment again is important. Proper footwear especially.”

Left untreated, your Achilles Tendon could rupture. So, doctors advise “RICE.” That is Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation.

