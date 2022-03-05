Advertisement

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little ankle pain after a long run could point to a larger issue. In this weeks University of Kansas health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week, we discuss Achilles Tendinitis.

“Achilles tendinitis is an overuse injury of the tendon that connects the calf muscle to the heel bone,” David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said. “It is caused by repetitive stress and strain of the Achilles tendon and it’s common in running athletes.”

“Another thing we see is that as we age the Achilles tendon tends to get weaker and that’s why middle aged athletes recreation, recreational athletes or weekend warriors Are more prone for this type of injury.”

“Some of the factors that can be associated with the development of Achilles tendinitis are flat feet, being overweight, and proper footwear, and then training conditions.”

“I think we find that if a runner is frequently training in cold weather, but if they are frequently running on hilly or uneven ground, that can make them more prone to this condition.”

“Achilles Tendinitis can be a really nagging condition that’s hard to shake. So, prevention is key. We recommend that athletes who are beginning to train start slowly slowly and increase their activity gradually.”

“That they warm up properly. That they stretch daily, and especially before runs. Proper equipment again is important. Proper footwear especially.”

Left untreated, your Achilles Tendon could rupture. So, doctors advise “RICE.” That is Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
KPZ (B): Seaman 61, Hays 44
KPZ (B): Seaman 61, Hays 44
KPZ (G): Holton 26, Wamego 53
KPZ (G): Holton 26, Wamego 53