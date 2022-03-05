Advertisement

Two arrested in Lowe’s parking lot after SUV connected to Rush Co. murder found

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RUSH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in the parking lot of the Hutchinson Lowe’s after an SUV connected to a Rush Co. murder was found.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of Leslie Randa, 61.

KBI said Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of Great Bend, were arrested just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Both were arrested for first-degree murder.

McBee was also arrested for multiple felonies related to the murder.

KBI said the pair was arrested in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1930 E 17th Ave. in Hutchinson. It also said the missing SUV was located.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is expected to prosecute the case.

