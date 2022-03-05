Advertisement

TFD investigating vehicle fire in central Topeka

Topeka Fire Dept. truck
Topeka Fire Dept. truck(Phil Anderson)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is investigating what caused a vehicle fire late Friday night on SW Garfield Avenue.

TFD says crews responded at around 11:30 p.m. to 1286 SW Garfield Ave. where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a vehicle and garage.

They say the estimated loss is at $10,000.00. $5,000.00 is associated with vehicle loss and $5,000.00 is associated with structural loss.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll-Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

