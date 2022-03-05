Advertisement

Schmidt files lawsuit to make the Biden administration turn over records

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that a lawsuit has been filed that would, according to Schmidt’s office, force the Biden administration to turn over records related to the federal involvement that prevented parents from speaking out against public school regulations.

Schmidt’s office states that the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, would force the Biden administration to respond to the Freedom of Information Act requests made last fall by Kansas and 13 other states.

The FOIA requests petition for information from federal officials, including the National School Boards Association (NSBA), after an Oct. 4 memo from the Dept. of Justice called for surveillance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of parents expressing opinions at school board meetings and forums. In the memo, Schmidt’s office says U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland voiced a letter from the NSBA to the Biden administration on Sept. 29, outlining parents’ thoughts of each public schools’ regulations.

Schmidt’s office says that the letter from the NSBA suggests protests being made by parents across the U.S. is rising to a level of “domestic terrorism.” Schmidt’s office further says that on Oct. 18, Schmidt joined a 17-state coalition demanding that the Biden administration would reverse the threat. According to Schmidt, the NSBA has since apologized, but the Biden administration has not rescinded the memo.

Kansas AG questions U.S. AG about possible collaboration in letter sent regarding parents as possible threats

After questions were raised about a letter sent to the White House which portrayed parents as possible threats at local school board meetings, AG Derek Schmidt pressed U.S. AG Merrick Garland about the issue.

AG Schmidt calls on President Biden, FBI to end federal surveillance of public school board meetings

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on President Joe Biden and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to end federal surveillance on local school board meetings which he says threatens parents’ First Amendment rights.

“We are calling for transparency and accountability for the misconduct by the administration that sought to quash the free speech rights of parents who are entitled to speak out regarding their children’s education,” Schmidt said.

The lawsuit names the defendants as the U.S. Dept. of Education and the Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Dept. of Justice, and the White House.

Schmidt’s office also provided a copy of the lawsuit.

