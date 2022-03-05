Saturday forecast: Extreme wildfire danger with chance for t-storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildfire danger is in the extreme category today with winds blowing from the south becoming west at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. A big chunk of North-Central and Northeast Kansas are included in a red flag warning through this evening. In addition to the fire danger, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Today: Slight chance for thunderstorms before midday then a chance for additional storms in eastern Kansas in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds SW at 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds WNW at 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow showers late in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph

The strongest storm chance for today is in areas east of Highway 75 where isolated strong storms may develop. The higher storm threat is in Missouri, however the chance is still present in East Kansas. Gusty winds and small hail are possible with these storms, and there is an incredibly low chance of a tornado developing with these storms.

Rain on Sunday evening will transition to snow Sunday night into Monday. No accumulation is expected, although the snow could come down quite heavy at times. The moisture will be a pleasant change and is much needed. We will be cooler than normal from Sunday onward with temperatures in the 50s and 40s this week before Friday.

We receive a shot of arctic air midday Thursday cooling us down quickly. There is a chance for seeing some snow Thursday night. The snow does not look to be heavy at this time. Highs in the 30s on Friday with lows in the teens.

Extreme fire danger exists today. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible today. Stay alert for updates.

