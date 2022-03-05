Advertisement

Quenemo man behind bars after deputies find meth attempting to book him

Chris W. Fine
Chris W. Fine(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars after deputies found meth in his possession while booking him into jail for an unrelated warrant.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before noon on Friday, March 4, deputies served an arrest warrant to Chris W. Fine, 57, of Quenemo in the 300 block of N 3rd St.

Fine was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for the warrant.

After he arrived at the jail, deputies said they found what they thought to be methamphetamine in Fine’s possession.

Fine was booked into jail on the warrant as well as for possession of meth and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

