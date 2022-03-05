Advertisement

Parents, kids reunite following frightening shooting at Olathe East High School

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.(KCTV5 File photo)
By Angie Ricono and Taylor Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Olathe East parents are back with their kids after a frightening day at Olathe East High School.

Emotions were running high Friday afternoon as students were brought to their parents and families again.

Some parents said they don’t want to take time with their loved ones for granted, especially a day like this one.

KCTV5′s Taylor Johnson and Angie Ricono spoke to families throughout the day.

