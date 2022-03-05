One behind bars after search warrant reveals plethora of drugs in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind Shawnee Co. bars after a plethora of drugs were found in his possession in a Topeka home.

On Friday, March 4, The Topeka Police Department says members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 300 block of SW Tyler St. related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers said they found methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said Marcus Knight, 66, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

Manufacturing controlled substance

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Distribution of opiate, opium, or narcotic

Distribution of heroin

Possession of a stimulant

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of stolen property

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.

Knight remains in the Shawnee Co. Jail.

